The Streetsboro school community is mourning the death of second-grade teacher Amanda Ackerman, who died Saturday due to complications from childbirth.

"Tragically we lost a member of our Streetsboro family," Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh tweeted on Sunday. "Please keep her husband John, newborn son and family in your prayers and thoughts as they navigate this tragedy."

Counseling was available at the school starting on Monday.

Streetsboro students begin returning to school for in-person instruction on Tuesday.

According to her obituary, Ackerman, 33, of Fairview Park, was "a compassionate second-grade teacher at Streetsboro City Schools who loved her students."

Calling hours are 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road in Brunswick. Mass of Christian burial will take place 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1800 Station Road, Valley City.

