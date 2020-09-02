The city of Gahanna has a new economic-development director.

Donna Goss, 57, who has worked the last five years as the city of Dublin’s director of development, was scheduled to begin work in Gahanna on Sept. 8.

She will receive an annual salary of $107,500 plus a benefits valued at $18,100.75 for a total package of $125,600.75.

“I’m excited to join the talented team at the city of Gahanna and support Mayor (Laurie) Jadwin and City Council in furthering their vision and mission for the continued growth and vitality of the community,” Goss said. “The current economic challenges that many businesses are experiencing will require creative and innovative solutions starting at the local level, and I’m proud to continue my public-service career in Gahanna.”

Jadwin said she is excited to welcome Goss to Gahanna’s team.

“Pursuing smart economic development is a main focus of my administration, as it is crucial for best positioning our city for future success in the burgeoning Columbus region,” she said. “Since taking office in January, building a strong team to lead our development efforts has been a priority for me, as well as streamlining our internal processes to enable us to increase our speed to market with projects.”

With Gahanna’s location, diverse community and accessible parks and trails, the city offers unique and attractive attributes for businesses and their employees, Jadwin said.

Goss was responsible for overseeing Dublin’s divisions of economic development, building standards, land use and long-range planning and review services.

She brings over 25 years of experience in managing a combination of municipal, academic and commercial planning, design and construction projects. In her former role as director at Ohio University, she was instrumental in establishing the Ohio University campus in the West Innovation District in Dublin.

