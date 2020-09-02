The Old Bag of Nails Pub, 4661 E. Broad St., at the Norton Crossing development in Whitehall is set to open Sept. 14.

“We have all our permits (and are) ready to open,” owner Mike Purdum said Sept. 1.

When it opens, Whitehall’s Old Bag of Nails will be unlike the other 11 locations in central Ohio.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include a swimming pool open only to the tenants of the Lofts at Norton Crossing. The 360-unit apartment complex is part of Norton Crossing, the $50 million mixed-use development constructed by Continental Real Estate.

The design matches that of the Old Bag of Nails Pub at the Marina Lofts in Toledo, Purdum said.

In February, Purdum opened his 15th Old Bag of Nails Pub in Ohio, within a similar mixed-use development on the Maumee River waterfront that also was developed by Continental Real Estate, Purdum said.

Whitehall’s restaurant will be his 16th, all in Ohio, but Purdum said he is exploring opening a restaurant outside Ohio. The first Old Bag of Nails Pub opened in 1996 in Worthington.

Whitehall’s Old Bag of Nails will be the only one in central Ohio to serve breakfast Saturday and Sunday mornings.

“We are doing that so the people living there have (an) option (for breakfast)," Purdum said.

The weekend breakfasts are open to the public, but the section of the restaurant with pool access is restricted to tenants, he said.

When it opens, the new restaurant will follow state health department guidelines related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Purdum said.

Those restrictions are based on social distancing rather than capacity, he said.

The restaurant seats about 180 customers; Purdum said he expects about 60% to 70% of the normal capacity could be accommodated with social-distancing measures in place.

In addition to the restaurant and “upscale residential units for young professionals and empty nesters," Norton Crossing will have 40,000 to 60,000 square feet of office space and about 20,000 square feet of retail, Whitehall development director Zach Woodruff said.

“But the market will dictate that,” said Woodruff, adding the proportion of retail and office is subject to change.

No specific retail or office uses had been identified as of Sept. 1, Woodruff said.

Norton Crossing is built on the former site of the Commons at Royal Landing, a 42-building, 270-unit apartment complex on 17 acres that the city purchased for $5 million from its New Jersey owner in 2016, along with several other outlying parcels.

The city deeded the former Commons at Royal Landing site to Continental Real Estate for $1.

Norton Crossing also includes a 1-acre parcel at 115 Shumaker Lane where an apartment building once stood that the city bought for $25,000 and demolished in August 2015, as well as another 1-acre parcel that the Whitehall Community Improvement Corp. gave to the city.

That site was a former McDonald’s store just south of the shuttered Broad and Hamilton Plaza and was the contribution of the organization toward Norton Crossing, said Tom Potter, president of the corporation.

The Whitehall CIC purchased the parcel for $80,300 in November 2016.

In 2018, Whitehall closed on the $1.5 million purchase of the Broad and Hamilton Plaza, a 1.16-acre retail strip center at 51-91 S. Hamilton Road that once included the Shrimp Hut and Tacos Fogoncito.

Continental Real Estate Cos. also negotiated the purchase of three apartment buildings immediately north of the Broad and Hamilton Plaza and a former computer store on East Broad Street, just east of Holiday Lanes, 4589 E. Broad St., that also are part of Norton Crossing, Woodruff said.

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency and the Franklin County Community Improvement Corp. funded the $1.5 million demolition of the Commons at Royal Landing that began in December 2017, Woodruff said.

With all the parcels combined, Norton Crossing is about 25 acres, Woodruff said.

