Barnesville Village Council met Aug. 17 and discussed the replacement culvert on South Broadway Street in the village.



Village Administrator Roger Deal said the estimates are coming in a lot higher than expected so the plan is to replace the section that is heavily damaged. However, Deal asked that council still approve Resolution No. 3859 in case it’s need. Council agreed and approved the resolution.



In other business, Fire Chief Tim Hall informed council that Squad No. 8-2013 Chevy has been sold to Quaker City. He also informed council of an upcoming fundraiser for first responders including the fire, EMS and police departments, with the sale of T-shirts, hoodies, etc. If anyone is interested, contact him or Chief Rocky Sirianni for order forms.



Meanwhile, Chief Sirianni informed council that Officer Logan Havas has accepted a new position, with the deciding factor being better pay. He said it’s hard to put a price tag on 2-3 years experience in the community and the high level of professionalism and training involved. Chief Siranni also said he is grateful for all of council and their support; he’d like to discuss police officers’ pay in the future.



Chief Siranni asked for council’s approval to hire Dylan Hayes as a full-time police officer on a six-month probationary period. Council approved.



In other business, councilman Jamie Betts informed council that the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce would like to have a small event, something like the sidewalk sales, in September, and they are asking to use village property. After discussion, councilman Steven Hill suggested having someone from the Chamber attend the next council meeting to discuss their request.



Village Administrator Deal presented council with an updated letter from Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) in regards to the Slope Creek Waterline Project, showing our rating and score in the pre-application process.



Councilman Hill asked Deal about the N. Lincoln Street storm sewer. Deal said the video was done. The camera through there showed a couple problems on Cherry Street. Hill said he wanted to start with a trash rack to keep other things from going into it. Deal agreed and offered some members of council to present with the contractor.



Council entered into a 10-minute executive session with no direct action taken on their return.