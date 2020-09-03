Columbus police reported a variety of crimes from Broad Meadows Boulevard in the last half of August:

* A vehicle was broken into between 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 8 a.m. Aug. 18 while it was parked on the 300 block of Broad Meadows.

The vehicle's owner said $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the unlocked vehicle, along with a $499 tablet computer, tennis shoes worth $200 and $10 in coins.

* Reports said a suspect was accused of masturbating while a victim age 15 or younger sat on his lap Aug. 20 on Broad Meadows.

* A resident of Broad Meadows reported his roommate smacked his granddaughter in the face at 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

* A woman told police a known person assaulted her at 1 a.m. Aug. 22 at a residence on the 100 block of Broad Meadows.

The victim said she returned to the residence three hours later and was assaulted a second time.

* A car worth $18,000 was reported stolen between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 23 from the 500 block of Broad Meadows.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A man reported he was walking at the corner of Oakland Park and Indianola avenues at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 when a vehicle pulled out from a nearby business and blocked the sidewalk.

The man said he yelled at the driver not to block the way, and the driver told him he was licensed to carry a gun and said, "I will put a hole in you."

The victim said he didn't see a gun, and neither the driver nor the passenger exited the car.

* A man said he was the victim of road rage at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 28 at the corner of North High Street and East North Broadway.

The man said he was sprayed with tear gas through his vehicle's open window and into his face and eyes.

The victim, who said he has a license to carry a handgun, then pointed his gun at the other person, who then sped away, according to reports.

* A resident of the 3300 block of North High Street said Aug. 26 an unknown person had posted several handwritten notes on his door, threatening to harm him and calling him a Nazi.

* A man who lives on Indianola Avenue reported Aug. 19 that another man had called his cellphone several times, identified himself by his first name and left voicemails threatening to kill him if he didn't stop talking to a woman.

The victim said he had recently met the woman via social media.

The woman identified the caller as an ex-boyfriend, reports said.

* A clerk at a store on the 2800 block of North High Street said someone displayed a handgun and demanded cash at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 27.

The robber left in a vehicle after taking $100, reports said.

* A resident of the 100 block of Charleston Avenue told police someone broke his back door, causing $500 damage, and rifled through dresser drawers inside his house between 10:45 a.m. Aug. 22 and 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

The man said nothing was stolen, but he thinks the burglar was looking for his prescription medications.

* Officers responded at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 23 to a report of an assault at a business on the 4900 block of North High Street.

There, the victim said, he and the suspect had been drinking and that the suspect had punched him, knocking him to the ground. Witnesses said another person then kicked the victim in the face.

Officers could not locate either of the assailants, reports said.

* A woman told police Aug. 29 that she had attempted to use an ATM at a bank on the 5000 block of North High Street two days prior, but the machine would not dispense cash. She said she informed the bank of the issue.

The following day, she discovered $1,500 had been deducted from her account in three transactions, reports said.

Police said an ATM skimmer device is suspected.

* A model train valued at $650 was stolen from a business on the 4400 block of Indianola Avenue at 11:12 a.m. Aug. 24, reports said.

* The manager of a business on the 5000 block of North High Street reported someone stole electronic cigarettes worth $20 at 4 p.m. Aug. 26.

* A suspect stole $398 worth of groceries from a store on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 30, reports said.

The same suspect had been banned from the store Aug. 24 after attempting to steal around $500 worth of groceries, according to reports.

* Officers responded to an alarm at 3 a.m. Aug. 20 at a church on the 4100 block of North High Street and found someone had damaged a door.

The damage was estimated at $100, reports said.

* A resident of the 3800 block of Olentangy Boulevard said he received an alarm notification Aug. 19 at his home while he was out of town.

A neighbor met officers at the home; they discovered a sliding door had been opened and keys had been stolen from the residence.

* A robbery was reported at 12:11 a.m. Aug. 22 at a business on the 3500 block of North High Street.

A man and a woman were listed as victims, as well as the business.

Stolen items include $25 cash and a cellphone worth $1,200.

* A video-game console valued at $350 was stolen from a business on the 4300 block of North High Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 25, reports said.

* A man told police someone entered his car while it was parked on the 600 block of Blenheim Road between 9 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. Aug. 29.

A wallet worth $10 and multiple credit, debit and identification cards were reported stolen.

The victim said one of his credit cards had been used at two area businesses.

* A business on the 2600 block of North High Street was robbed at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 19, according to reports.

Police said $100 was stolen in the robbery.

* Two suspects stole beer and chips worth $45 from a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 25.

* A resident of the 100 block of West Weisheimer Road told police Aug. 21 that someone had stolen a business check and altered it July 17.