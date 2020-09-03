Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram on Wednesday for a candid announcement: He, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19.

"My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself – we have all tested positive for COVID-19," the actor shared in a video. "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things that we have ever had to endure as a family and for me personally. ... And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

Johnson, 48, added that he wishes it was only him who contracted the virus.

“My number one priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones," he said. "So this was a real kick in the gut.”

The action star assured followers that he and his family are "on the other end" of the virus and no longer contagious.

"We got through COVID-19 stronger and healthier," he said, adding that he has close friends who have lost parents and loved ones to the virus.

View this post on Instagram

Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ #controlthecontrollables

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 2, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT

According to Johnson, his youngest daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana Gia, 2, each had a slight sore throat but "bounced back." He and his wife Lauren Hashian, however, had a "rough go" with the virus, which he says they caught from close family friends.

The actor offered tips for his followers, should they contract the virus: He recommends having guests undergo a COVID-19 test before visiting your home, staying committed to health and wellness to boost your immune system, and wearing a mask.

"It has nothing to do with politics: Wear your mask," Johnson said. "I am sending you guys so much love and so much mana, and stay healthy, my friends. And thank you for all the love and support."

Alyssa Milano announces COVID-19 diagnosis: The actress says the virus is making her lose hair

Johnson and Hashian married in 2019 and share daughters Jasmine and Tiana. The actor shares another daughter, Simone, 19, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2008.

Johnson isn't the only celebrity to contract the coronavirus. Other actors who have battled COVID-19 include Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Alyssa Milano.