The Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation Department has rolled out a new cloud-based software that will help staff maintain an updated inventory of trees and track work orders.

Residents also can access a website that allows them to make tree-service requests and learn about the trees in the public right of way on their street.

The Tree Plotter software has been in place for about nine months and city staff have been compiling an inventory of the trees in rights of way and in parks throughout the city, said Andy Grau, Grandview's park maintenance supervisor.

"The city hasn't completed a full-fledged tree inventory since 1986," he said. "We got the software in place last year and began putting together an updated list of trees."

In all, the city has about 3,400 trees in rights of way and in parks, Grau said.

That count does not include the trees in the Grandview Yard development, where a contractor provides maintenance service for trees in the development area, or the village of Marble Cliff, parks and recreation director Mike Patterson said.

The right of way is the area between the curb and sidewalk, he said.

The city is responsible for maintaining and repairing trees in the rights of way.

With the software, city staff can more easily update and inspect current inventory, Patterson said.

"It allows us to continually monitor and update tree health and mitigate risk concerns," he said.

The public website went live Aug. 21, Grau said.

Residents can access the site at pg-cloud.com/GHPR.

They can request tree-maintenance service directly through the website, Grau said.

"Our residents can also access information about any tree in the right of way on their street," he said. "They can look at it and find out instantly what species it is and the ecobenefits they and the city are gaining from the tree."

The website also provides a review of the cumulative benefit from all the trees managed by the city, Patterson said.

The software allows the city to track the work completed on trees by staff and contractors, he said.

