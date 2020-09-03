A 48-year-old Columbus man recently was arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The man was responsible for 13 thefts throughout August, according to a news release from the police department. Most of the thefts were crimes of opportunity in which he entered unlocked vehicles and unsecured garage doors, removing credit cards, cash and other items, the release said.

New Albany investigators had been looking for the man after viewing home-surveillance footage, and third-shift officers observed a man matching his description Aug. 28.

After being arrested at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 28 at Camden Drive and New Albany Road East, the man was charged with receiving stolen property and a felony warrant for a parole violation, the release said.

Items in his possession included an insurance card, gift cards and a wallet reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 8900 block of Grate Park Square, as well as a credit card that had been reported stolen, according to recent police reports.

"I've always said that the residents are an extension of our eyes and ears," Sgt. Joel Strahler said in the news release. "It's great to have residents out there that do report these crimes to us so that we are aware and can respond to your needs."

Strahler said residents are encouraged to lock their vehicle doors and to keep home and garage doors secured.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* A 36-year-old man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 2:11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Smith's Mill and Kitzmiller roads.

* A 54-year-old Pataskala man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 8:57 p.m. Aug. 28 on the 2500 block of Beech Road Northwest.

* Electronic devices, including a tablet computer, a cellphone and two laptops, worth $3,000 were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle at 8:17 a.m. Aug. 28 on the 8100 block of Parsons Pass.

* A 20-year-old Vicksburg, Mississippi, man was cited for marijuana paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 4 a.m. Aug. 26 at North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road and Market Street.

* An unlocked vehicle reportedly was broken into at 7:31 a.m. Aug. 25 on the 6900 block of Kindler Drive, but nothing was reported stolen.

* A debit card and $30 in cash were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle at 8:13 a.m. Aug. 25 on the 7200 block of Sumption Drive. Fraudulent transactions on the card were reported to total $376.10.

* A 32-year-old Pataskala man was charged with OVI and hit-skip after officers responded at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 24 at state routes 161 and 605 to a report of a fight between two motorists who had been involved in an accident.

* A laptop and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle at 2:16 p.m. Aug. 24 on the 4600 block of McCurdy Drive.