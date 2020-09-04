A Columbus woman died Thursday morning in a fatal car crash on the Southeast Side.

Tiffany T. Nelson, 44, of the Southeast Side, was driving eastbound on Shannon Road when she lost control of her vehicle and slid across the center lane, hitting Brian L. Pierce’s vehicle. Pierce, 53, of Pickerington, was driving westbound on Shannon Road.

Nelson’s car continued northbound off the road after the collision. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. and Columbus police arrived on scene at 7:40 a.m.

Nelson was cut out of her car and transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m.

Pierce’s condition was not available Friday.

mhenry@dispatch.com

@megankhenry