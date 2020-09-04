A cab driver was robbed at gunpoint Aug. 20 on the 1200 block of Columbus Pike, according to Delaware police reports.

The driver said he picked up a passenger in Columbus, drove to Delaware and requested payment. The passenger then produced a firearm, refused payment, demanded the driver's wallet and fled the scene, according to reports.

The victim lost $100 and several credit and debit cards in the incident, reported at 5:40 a.m. Aug. 20.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A cellphone was stolen on the 200 block of West Central Avenue in an incident reported at 2:43 a.m. Aug. 28.

* Charges were filed against a woman who reportedly assaulted another woman on the 100 block of London Road at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 25.

* A resident of the first block of Oak Hill Avenue lost $4,000 in a phone scam reported at 3:53 p.m. Aug. 17.

A person claiming to be an IRS agent told the resident a warrant for fraudulent activity had been issued for her arrest. The caller told her to send the money via Bitcoin to resolve the arrest, according to reports.

* A resident of the 200 block of Winter Shadow Loop told police he listed a couch for sale via a phone app, and an alleged buyer sent a check for more money than the victim wanted for the couch. The buyer subsequently asked that the additional money be wired back to him.

The victim sent the money before learning the initial payment was fraudulent, reports said.

Loss was listed at more than $2,000 in the incident, reported at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 17.