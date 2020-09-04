Ohio Wesleyan University students have a high opinion of their college.

OWU was named in the Princeton Review's newly released guidebook, "The Best 386 Colleges: 2021," and the students' views had an influence on the selection.

"In connection with the 2021 guidebook, the Princeton Review surveyed 143,000 students nationwide about their college's academics and administration, campus life, student body attitudes and opinions, and themselves. The new student comments were combined with those from two previous academic years to help create each school's profile," the Review said in a press release.

The selection places OWU in the top 14% of the United States' 2,800 four-year colleges, according to the Review's editors.

Cole Hatcher, Ohio Wesleyan's director of media and community relations, said university leaders are pleased to be recognized among the nation's best.

"It's especially gratifying as comments from Ohio Wesleyan students are used to help determine which schools are included on each year's list," he said.

The Review provided examples of the OWU students' glowing comments.

The school is rated as "very culturally diverse."

"I've never met so many people that are religiously and culturally different in a single place. It's amazing!" one student said.

"Everyone fits in somewhere," another said.

One student cited the university's close-knit community, saying, "Most students are nerds/passionate about something. They usually fit in by finding people interested in the same things they are," which creates a "great campus culture."

The students also gave high marks to OWU's professors.

They are "good at engaging the student in classroom discussions" and "will go out of their way to help you," one said. "I have had numerous professors support me in applying for grants, applying for research experiences at other universities, as well as jobs."

Yet another said, "A major benefit of going to a smaller school is that I am on a first-name basis with multiple professors, and even text them if I need help with something."

Another student's professors would "stay until 6 p.m. just to make sure I understood a concept."

OWU also drew praise for its 10-week Summer Science Research Program, which allows "Ohio Wesleyan students to work with a professor over the summer," giving undergrads "a rare opportunity to get paid to do research almost always one-on-one with a Ph.D."

Also lauded was the university's OWU Connection, which can include interdisciplinary learning, travel, research, creative projects and internships.

For more information, go to princetonreview.com/best386.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews