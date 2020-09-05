The Columbus Symphony is taking its show on the road.

The musical ensemble has announced a new outdoor music series for 2020 that will take place throughout central Ohio.

"We adopted a mission statement in January, which is to inspire and build community through music," said Denise Rehg, executive director of the Columbus Symphony. "We actually think now is a perfect time to demonstrate that mission and do that for the community."

Admission is free, although social-distancing measures will be enforced and audience members will be required to wear masks.

Because seating is limited, reservations are required. Reservations may be made at columbussymphony.com.

The first concert is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Delaware Christian Church, 2280 W. William St. in Delaware.

Concerts are scheduled through Sept. 20, but dates are being added and will extend into October and beyond, Rehg said. The website will be updated with new dates and other information, she said.

"Serving the community is a year-round commitment the Columbus Symphony takes very seriously," said Rolanda Copley, the organization's publicist. "This new concert series is a creative way to embrace new safety protocols but still fulfill our commitment to serve the community."

The concerts will feature a 20-person orchestra, plus chamber groups -- trios, quartets and quintets -- performing 45-minute shows using four repertoires, a mix of classical and pop, Rehg said.

The size of the venue will dictate which groups will perform, she said.

"We could do the 20-piece orchestra and then go back to a quartet (in one show)," she said.

The continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has canceled most of the Columbus Symphony's shows, which usually are in the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. in downtown Columbus.

"This is just the beginning of these free community concerts," Rehg said. "The ones in September will be outdoors. (For) the ones in October, we'll have different protocols because they will be indoors."

