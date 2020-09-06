NEWCOMERSTOWN

The Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District will again be offering lunches and breakfasts for online students as well as virtual Mondays throughout the year.

Prices will be the same for online and in-building students: $2.90 for full-pay students and 40 cents for reduced price lunches. All East school students receive free meals.

Parents or guardians of online students must call West Elementary at 740-498-4151 between 9-10 a.m. on Mondays to order (Tuesdays when there is no school on Monday). Online students will get lunches/breakfasts for the week and all students can order for virtual Monday (except when there is no school on Mondays). Callers must tell the secretary whether the order is for the week or just for the day and if it will be picked up or if it will need be delivered. Any allergies must also be noted.

Since there is no school on Labor Day, the district can not offer meals for virtual Monday students.

Pickup time is between 1-1:30 p.m. at West Elementary on Mondays. Those receiving meals are asked to wear a mask and come to the back door and in to the kitchen to pickup. Busses will be leaving at 11:30 a.m. to deliver to those who need them delivered.

To fill out a free/reduced application, go to PaySchoolscentral.com.

If there are any questions, call 740-492-1750 or email Scott.blind@staff.nctschools.org.

Homecoming

The Newcomerstown High School Homecoming football game will be Sept. 25, including the crowning of the queen at the game. At Newcomerstown High School, there will be events and activities for the students the week of Sept. 22-25. But there will not be a Homecoming dance this year. School officials said they would look into the possibility of having a winter dance later this year.

Storytimes

Virtual story times have started back up at the Newcomerstown Public Library.

"While we are unable to meet in person, we want to provide a full story time experience for our young patrons, so we will be providing materials for an at-home craft and activity each week to go along with our posted videos," Library officials said.

This year, story time will be working its through the alphabet to help with letter recognition and sounds. Videos will be posted twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays on the Library’s Facebook page and on its YouTube page. These videos will be geared toward specific ages from 3 months through preschool. Lauren Burris of the Library staff will read fun books, lead children through songs and rhyme, and offer caregivers developmental information and activity ideas.

Letter packets will be available for any child ages 3 months through preschool from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the library lobby. If a family is unable to come inside, they may call and set up a curbside pickup for packets. These packets will enhance the story time experience from home when paired with the videos.

Library officials suggested that if a family plans to pick up a packet every week, they may want to buy a 1-1.5 inch binder in which to keep their letters for a fun keepsake craft and learning tool. Most other supplies will be provided each week. Preschoolers may be able to help with the crafts, while caregivers can make them for babies and toddlers to keep.

"We miss seeing our little patrons and want to continue our services for them in hopes they will gain and continue a lifelong love of books and libraries," Library officials said.

The Library is also continuing the "Make and Take" classes with Belinda Larrick, with the most recent tutorials showing how to make bows or a wreath.

"We are a very lucky library to have the employees that we do with their desire to be an integral part of Newcomerstown," Library Director Cody Addy posted on Facebook. "I am thankful for all of my coworkers. I am also thankful for the patrons and the support our community offers to our library. If it hadn't been for the volunteers and support from the community so many years ago, that continues today, the library ‘as we know it’ couldn't survive. If you live in Newcomerstown, travel back to Newcomerstown to visit, visit our library from outside the community, volunteer/support us in any way, or are employed by the library... you are appreciated!"

To have an item added to "In The News," email the information to rbooth7747@gmail.com.