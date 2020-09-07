Forty years ago, Sandra (Tyke) Bichsel discovered she was no longer looking forward to Mondays. She decided to cure the problem by doing something nice for someone else, and checked out Mobile Meals.

That was the beginning of 40 years of volunteerism every Monday.

The 85-year-old New Philadelphia native began delivering meals in 1980 after having raised seven children, welcoming 24 grandchildren and soon to be, 18 great grandchildren. She and her husband, Jerry, have been married 66 years. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, the couple took more than 50 family members to Punderson Manor for a reunion.

Tyke delivers meals to eight customers in Dover every Monday. Each person receives two meals, a hot dinner, and a lighter lunch.

"You get to know everyone on your route really well," she said. "Everyone is so appreciative and nice. It’s like you just added to your family."

Mobile Meals has not been Tyke’s only volunteer job. She worked at The Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County making costumes; at New Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, serving meals to the homeless; in the gift shop at Union Hospital and for Dress a Child.

The Bichsels love to travel. They have visited every state in the Union except Hawaii, and all the provinces in Canada, including the one they considered most exciting, Nova Scotia. Tyke said their best trip was to Hampshire England where they toured Highclere Castle, which was used as the setting for the popular television series, Downton Abbey. There they had lunch with series star, Julian Fellows’ niece, Jessica.

"My husband promised me that if I would get the much-needed knee replacement that I kept putting off, he would take me to the castle," she said. "You can believe I did that in a hurry. Today, Mobile Meals is about as far as we drive."

Mobile Meals was started in 1973 by a group of Union Hospital’s doctor’s wives who felt there was a need to insure that patients recently discharged from the hospital, some elderly and shut-ins were getting proper meals. They patterned their project after "Meals on Wheels" in Stark County, and it has been functioning at the hospital ever since.

Director, Kim Harmon, said they have lost 25 drivers during the Pandemic, and are looking for more volunteers. Those who drive, use their own vehicles and gas, with no compensation or pay. Other areas covered include New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Sugar Creek and Bolivar.

Amazingly," she said, "Most of the drivers are in their 80s. We had one woman who drove well into her 90s."

"I can’t imagine retiring from this job," Tyke said. "I feel like I would be letting my friends down. We all want to help someone, so I guess I’ll keep going until I can’t go any longer."

A dinner originally scheduled for last fall, in honor of Tyke’s years of service, will be planned for a later date in the spring. In the meantime, now that he is retired, husband, Jerry, has joined her on her route, and her daughter, Heidi Frutchey, is actively involved. Heidi had lived away from the family for 28 years. When she returned, Tyke asked her to help her deliver after she had had surgery.

"I drove for her for about a month, and was totally hooked," Heidi said. "We were raised understanding that community service was very important. My parents taught us that ‘you do for your community, and it will do for you.’"

Employed part time by Engineers Without Boarders, Heidi now serves as vice president of the Mobile Meals Board, and subs for director Kim when necessary.

"It looks like we’re going to keep Mobile Meals in the family," Tyke said. "And that’s really a worthwhile venture."