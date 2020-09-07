School will be back in session soon — in various forms. Please watch for children traveling to and from their buildings.

Let’s talk for a moment about getting our children ready for this new school experience. While we may not like or understand all of the rules that will now have to be followed, we need to take care not make our children upset or afraid. Sit down with your children and talk to them about what their school experience is going to be like and ASK them if they have any questions or concerns.

These are certainly unprecedented times, but it doesn’t have to be completely negative — as Charles Swindoll said, "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it."

We need to readjust how we think and plan. Yes, it if different than what we are ‘used to’, but that is the thing about life — it is ever-changing. Another quote I like is: "Nothing changes if nothing changes."

The Twin City Chamber Board of Directors have decided to cancel the annual golf outing and the "90 Second Shopping Spree" for this year. These decisions were not made lightly – but in looking at the overall risks, we feel that it is our duty to do our part in minimizing the potential for spreading of COVID-19 while also looking out for our agency financially.

We will be focusing on our annual 12 Days of Christmas Raffle and are hoping that we can make it even better than years past. So, watch for details!!

The weather will be turning more to ‘fall-like" temperatures soon (we hope!) and it will be time to look for the changing leaves. We live in such a beautiful area for foliage. Take advantage of it!!

As always, shop & support local, and if the chamber can help in any way, please reach out to us!

Teri Edwards, Executive Director

Twin City Chamber of Commerce