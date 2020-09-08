MANSFIELD — BibleWalk, a popular Christian attraction and wax museum, has become the new home to the Museum of Woodcarving, billed as the largest collection of wood carvings in the world created by one man.

It took the late Joseph Barta 30 years to carve his vision of Bible stories into 100 life-size figures. Barta spent over four years completing his life-size carving of The Last Supper, spending two years perfecting the face of Jesus, according to a news release from Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield, Richland County's convention and visitors bureau.

Barta’s collection also features over 400 miniature carvings of wildlife, pets and livestock and was displayed in a museum in Spooner, Wisconsin, for over 32 years.

The owners moved the exhibit to Kissimmee, Florida, in 1984, but it returned to Wisconsin in 1989 finding its home in Shell Lake until last month, according to a news release.

"We are very honored not only to continue sharing Joseph Barta’s amazing woodcarvings with the world, but also in preserving and sharing his legacy with future generations," said BibleWalk Director Julie Mott-Hardin.

Mott-Hardin said the collection was moved to the Bible museum Aug. 13 but is not ready for the public yet. It will open sometime in 2021.

The Museum of Woodcarving will become BibleWalk’s seventh tour, joining The Life of Christ, Miracles of the Old Testament, The Heart of the Reformation, The Museum of Christian Martyrs, Amazing Grace-The Journeys of Paul and their newest tour, The Kingdom of God, which opened in June.

BibleWalk also houses eight one-of-a-kind exhibits: The Walk of Parables, American Votive Folk-Art, the Woodcarvings of John Burns, Emmanuel Word Pictures, Rare Bible Collection, Christian Art Gallery, Elfred Lee’s painting – The Invitation and Three Animated Scenes.

BibleWalk will be adding its ninth exhibit in the summer of 2021 featuring Bibles from around the world. Also coming in the spring of 2021 will be the reopening of BibleWalk’s Dinner Theater, "Dinner With Grace."