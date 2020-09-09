BELMONT — Prior to the Belmont Council meeting opening on Aug. 13, Brian May gave the audience an overview of some of the work being done on the Belmont Paving Project.



Fiscal Officer Rick Burkhead informed council that the savings account holding about $46,000 at Wesbanco has gone dormant and requested that council vote to close this account and move the money to the main bank account. He said this savings account was made many years ago and serves no purpose as the main account receives more interest. Mike Murphy made a motion to close the account and transfer the money to the main bank account, seconded by Bev Yoe. Motion passed. Burkhead asked council to vote to remove Stan Sobel and add Ron Woods to have access to the banking. Lorie Grob made a motion to approve that change, seconded by Mike Murphy. Motion passed.



Burkhead presented a division order for Gulfport for .3 acres. Lorie Grob made a motion to approve the signing of the division order, seconded by Mike Murphy. Motion passed. Burkhead informed council that the insurance package renewal for 2020-2021 is $19,872, an increase of $892 due to adding a new ambulance and the fact we had a few claims last year. Lorie Grob made a motion to approve the insurance renewal, seconded by Mike Murphy. Motion passed.



Burkhead presented Resolution 2020-5 which accepts the county tax rates that were given to him from the county auditor. General Fund - $15,915.85, General Fund Levy - $11,391.75, Police Levy - $8,189.05, Fire Levy - $14,489.06. Mike Murphy made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-5, seconded by Lorie Grob. Motion passed. Burkhead said the General Expense Levy has been filed with the board of elections.



Mike Murphy made a motion to cancel Dan Schmitt’s credit card and to get one for Clorissa to use for the water department, seconded by Lorie Grob. Motion passed. Lorie Grob made a motion to accept Dan Schmitt’s resignation, seconded by Mike Murphy. Motion passed.



Mike Murphy made a motion to hire Justin Kinney at $17.50 an hour, full-time, with a 90 day probation to be the new street department worker, seconded by Dan Scott. Motion passed. Mike Murphy made a motion to hire Doug Frye for a salary of $450 a month to be the water superintendent with no probation, seconded by Lorie Grob. Motion passed.



Lorie Grob made a motion to approve the May Engineering contract to perform the engineering work on the paving project for an estimated $45,000, seconded by Mike Murphy. Motion passed.



Lorie Grob made a motion to approve building permits for Ralph Underwood for a house, Adam Hamrick for a porch, and Belmont Church of Christ for repairs, seconded by Mike Murphy. Motion passed. Shawn Studenc permit fee will be refunded as he is not required to have a permit for the work he is doing.



Lorie Grob made a motion to approve the removal of a tree in the cemetery for $1200, seconded by Bev Yoe. Motion passed. Council discussed a quote for $2,350 to have the outside basketball court resealed. This is going to be tabled for now.



TJ Schultz informed council that there is a resolution on file to forgive the rental fee of the gym for the annual school reunion. He presented council with a copy of Barnesville’s ordinance dealing with abandoned buildings to give them ideas on crafting one for Belmont.



Mayor Ron Woods discussed the many delinquent water bills we have. Dan Scott made a motion to begin assessing late fees again and shutoffs for people not paying, seconded by Mike Murphy. Motion passed.



Council will meet again on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.