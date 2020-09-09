Lima-based Good Food Restaurants -- operators of three Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill locations in central Ohio -- announced Sept. 9 it is taking over the former site of the Sycamore restaurant at 262 E. Sycamore St. In Columbus’ German Village neighborhood.

The Sycamore name will remain, said Tony Heaphy, vice president of Good Food Restaurants.

“It is going to be, I would say, a respectful evolution on the great work that’s been done in the space,” Heaphy said.

With the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on restaurants, a February opening is planned, Heaphy said.

“Everything is really subject to the status of the pandemic situation,” he said.

“We have a target in our mind of late February, but ultimately when we open it’s going to make sense to open.”

Grow Restaurants, known largely for its Harvest Pizzerias, operated the space since 2013 but closed permanently earlier this year.

Good Food Restaurants operates Beer Barrell Pizza & Grill restaurants at 2500 Roberts Court in Columbus near Hilliard, 3993 Morse Crossing in Columbus and 7482 state Route 161 in Plain City near Dublin.

gseman@gannett.com

@ThisWeekGary