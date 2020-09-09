Republican Vice President Mike Pence will visit Zanesville on Tuesday for a "Workers for Trump" event at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

The campaign of incumbent President Donald Trump announced the 11 a.m. event on Wednesday morning.

"The choice is clear for voters in the Buckeye State: President Trump and Vice President Pence will spur new growth while Joe Biden would destroy jobs and businesses," the campaign said in a statement.

Public tickets to the event are available online, with those requesting them required to acknowledge the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and waive any liability on the part of the Trump-Pence campaign.

Doors to the fairgrounds event will open at 9 a.m.

Polls show a competitive Nov. 3 presidential contest in Ohio, with Trump and Democrat Biden, the vice president to former President Barack Obama, locked in a tight race. Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

rludlow@dispatch.com

@RandyLudlow