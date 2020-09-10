Coastal Local Seafood is set to open at North Market downtown Columbus on Friday, Sept. 11, according to a Sept. 10 news release from North Market.

It will occupy the spot formally operated by the Fish Guys, with proprietor Ian Holmes taking over operations.

Coastal Local Seafood started out as a distributor to many central Ohio restaurants and chefs, according to the release. It also will operate a retail shop at North Market Bridge Park, which is slated to open in the coming weeks.

"Although the circumstances aren’t exactly how I had imagined, I have always wanted to be a part of the iconic North Market," owner Ian Holmes said in the release. "I realize this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this next chapter."

When COVID-19 closed many of his restaurant clients in March, Holmes decided to create what he called Seafood Stimulus Packages delivered directly to consumers at a time when most people were quarantined at home, the release said. Holmes and his team also were instrumental in operating the North Market Fresh Bundle Deliveries this spring.

Holmes intends to operate the fresh-fish and seafood stall at North Market with minimal construction for the time being and plans to renovate the space in early 2021, the release said.

"We could not be happier for Coastal Local Seafood to join our downtown merchant community," North Market executive director Rick Harrison said in the release. "No doubt it will be central Ohio’s go-to 'dock to table' seafood purveyor. Ian will also be introducing a new extensive prepared food concept we are thrilled about."

North Market has been in operation since 1876. North Market is at 59 Spruce St. Both North Market locations are managed by the North Market Development Authority, a nonprofit organization

