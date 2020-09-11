With three weeks of the 2020-21 school year in the books, the Bexley City Schools may be searching for a new superintendent.

While Superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller said she had not officially resigned as of Sept. 11, she acknowledged Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools had selected her to fill its superintendent vacancy and she was entering contract negotiations.

“They have indicated that they would like to enter into contract negotiations with me. I have agreed to that,” Miller said in an email. “If we were to reach an agreement, we would then determine a start date that works for both Bexley Schools and Eastland-Fairfield. I have indicated to both boards that I am committed to fully executing my duties as superintendent of Bexley City Schools until such time that it is feasible for me to make a transition, assuming that we agree to contract terms.”

Miler’s annual salary with Bexley City Schools is $150,000, according to Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s website.

The Bexley school board has scheduled a special meeting to be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, via bexleyschools.org. Board President Marlee Snowdon said she expects the meeting to be held almost entirely in executive session.

Snowdon issued a Sept. 10 public statement informing the community about Miller’s potential hiring by Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

“We work hard to be as transparent as possible. The application and interviews are public record,” Snowdon said. “It’s public information that she was interviewing and we were starting to receive questions about that, and we felt it was important to inform the community. And we’ll continue to update the community as we receive information.”

Miller joined the Bexley City Schools in 2017 after the district conducted a nationwide search to fill the vacancy created when former superintendent Mike Johnson retired after 16 years of service.

Prior to joining Bexley, Miller served as the chief academic officer of the Dublin City Schools for three years. Miller also served in leadership roles at the Loveland City Schools, Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools and Lakota Local Schools.

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in education from the University of Cincinnati, a doctorate in educational leadership from Miami University and a superintendent license from Xavier University.

During Miller’s tenure, she led the district through the drafting of a strategic plan the school board adopted in August 2018. In recent months, Miller, along with a task force of administrators, teachers and healthcare professionals, has focused on leading the district’s reopening plan and implementing safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Bexley’s school board voted 5-0 on Sept. 1 to approve an appendix to the back-to-school plan it approved Aug. 4. The amended plan continues full-distance learning that began on the first day of school on Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 18, with a transition to a hybrid of distance learning and in-person classes beginning Monday, Sept. 21.

