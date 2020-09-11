The Delaware police and fire departments were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian about 6:50 a.m. Sept. 4 on Sycamore Lane east of Glenn Parkway, police reports said.

When police officers arrived, they learned Jeffery Maynard, 52, of Delaware had been jogging in the roadway toward oncoming traffic westbound on Sycamore Lane. James Davis, 30, of Springfield was driving a truck eastbound on Sycamore Lane when Maynard and Davis' vehicle collided, according to reports.

Maynard was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he later died.

Delaware police detectives and traffic-crash reconstructionists were continuing to investigate the incident as of Sept. 9, reports said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A go-kart valued at $1,300 was stolen during a break-in at a business on the 2600 block of U.S. Route 23 North, reported at 8:08 a.m. Sept 3.

* A man who allegedly was carrying a gun during an altercation on the 100 block of London Road was taken to the Delaware County jail and charged with aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct after the incident, reported at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 5.

* A child's miniature electric motorcycle valued at $350 was reported stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Kettering Bend at 5:04 p.m. Sept. 4.

* A woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after reportedly pulling a gun on a fellow resident of a home on the 1300 block of East Towne Lane in an incident reported at 1:31 p.m. Sept. 3.

* A person was charged with aggravated menacing after an incident reported at 4:59 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 1800 block of Ashburn Drive, reports said.

* A probation officer at Adult Court Services, part of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, reportedly received forged doctor's notes regarding one of her probationers. The notes indicated the probationer could not report as ordered due to a health condition, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:38 a.m. Sept. 2.