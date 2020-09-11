Mozart’s bakery and cafe is hardly a formal polling or news outlet, but its cookie poll has accurately predicted all but one U.S. presidential election since it was introduced in 2000.

Owner Anand Saha said the poll is back for 2020. Customers can purchase, for $1.99 each, one of the bakery’s traditional sugar cookies, shaped and decorated as a blue donkey or red elephant.

“It’s a fun thing for both our employees and for customers,” Saha said.

Saha said the cafe, 4784 N. High St., remains neutral and respectful.

“The only person who wins in this poll is me,” he joked.

Saha said the poll will remain open until Election Day. At last check-in, he said, the donkeys were leading at a 3-to-2 rate.

