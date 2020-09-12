Columbus Division of Police officers responded to the 5600 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 6 on a report that a man was seen in the area covered in blood.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old Grove City man walking on the sidewalk, wearing torn clothes and no shoes and bleeding from his head.

The man told police he was walking to a nearby store when he was attacked by three to four men. He said he didn't know why he was attacked but that he sustained a cut to his head and lost consciousness.

According to police, the man refused to speak with a detective and did not want a police report to be taken. He also declined help from a medic but was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital after officers insisted he be checked for his injuries.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A woman on the 800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported a purse valued at $300 was stolen from her residence, as were $2,000 in cash, her driver's license, Social Security card and two credit cards. The theft occurred between 2 and 10 a.m. Sept. 2, police reports said.

* A woman on the 6000 block of Busch Boulevard reported someone attempted to gain entry to her residence between 5 and 6:13 p.m. Sept. 5, causing an undisclosed amount of damage to her rear door and rear-door lock.

* A firearm valued at $500, an air-conditioning unit valued at $150 and a vacuum cleaner valued at $100 were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the area of East Dublin-Granville Road and Interstate 71 between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3.

* A woman on the 1500 block of Barnes Drive East reported someone broke into her residence between 3 p.m. Sept. 5 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 6 and damaged her television valued at $700 and a computer printer valued at $300. Damage to her front door and door frame was listed at $500.

* Officers reported finding a spent shell casing after someone reported a bullet was fired through a hotel room on the 1300 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 1:26 a.m. Sept. 6.

* A woman on the 5500 block of Ponderosa Drive reported someone attempted to break into her residence at 3:04 p.m. Sept. 3, causing $100 in damage to a window lock.

* A man on the 2300 block of Hampstead Drive reported someone shot out windows to his vehicle between 10 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 5, causing $1,000 in damage.

* A woman on the 4800 block of Kinghill Drive reported a man she knows caused $1,300 in damages to her vehicle between 1:55 and 2:55 a.m. Sept. 2 after he became unhappy with a vehicle she had traded with him. She reported someone caused $2,000 to another of her vehicles between 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and 9:20 a.m. Sept. 7.

* A member of a church on the 5700 block of Karl Road reported someone threw a brick through a church building window between 9 p.m. Sept. 1 and 7:45 p.m. Sept. 2, causing $1,000 in damage.

* A woman on the 1800 block of Shady Court reported someone kicked her front door open, causing $50 in damage, and stole her cellphone valued at $190 between 4:46 and 6:25 p.m. Sept. 3.

* A Whitehall man reported he was in his vehicle in a parking lot on the 1700 block of East Cooke Road at 9:39 p.m. Sept. 4 when a small, gray four-door vehicle pulled up beside him and two men opened his car door and tried to rob him. The man said one of the two men was able to take a billfold with $5 in it but that he was able to drive away after sustaining minor facial injuries.

* A woman on the 4200 block of Walford Street reported her cellphone valued at $600 was stolen from her residence between Aug. 22 and Sept. 5.