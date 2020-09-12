The Salvation Army of Summit County has selected Becky and Bill Considine to receive its Community Medal in recognition of the couple’s philanthropic work in the Akron area.

Becky, who has served in board and leadership roles for many local organizations, and Bill, emeritus CEO of Akron Children’ Hospital, will be honored Nov. 5 at a hybrid event to launch the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive.

The couple will distribute to-go banquet lunches to event participants at a drive-thru set up at St. George Fellowship Hall in Fairlawn. The Considines also will take part in an on-demand virtual celebration.

"Becky and Bill Considine’s life work exemplifies the ideal of a Community Medal awardee," Salvation Army Major Steven Stoops said in a news release. "Their example of servant leadership outlines a humble and persistent focus on philanthropy and advocacy to enrich the lives of families in the Akron area and Northeast Ohio."

Event registration will open Oct. 1 at www.SalvationArmyAkron.org. For sponsorship support information, call Marian Calvin, Director of Development, at 330-434-7110 or 330-283-3532.