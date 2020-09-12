Though the labor force grew nationally for men 20 and older over August by an estimated 608,000 jobs, it decreased by 5,000 jobs for women of the same age.

As the coronavirus pandemic started in the United States in March, and schools and child-care facilities closed, Shawna Mehta’s company offered employees options to go part time or take a leave of absence.

"Most of the people taking it were women," said Mehta, a single mother in Dublin who initially chose to work part time to care for her 2-year-old son, Brij, who has a compromised immune system because of a premature birth.

"I don’t think that was their intention, but it was one of the unintended consequences."

There were other consequences, too.

"Women got left out of projects and conversations because they were taking care of kids, while men were taking on highly visible projects within the company – and some of us got forgotten."

Mehta eventually resigned in July from her executive-level position, after the stress of having to patch together child care while analyzing ever-changing guidelines on how to keep her son safe finally overwhelmed her.

Mehta is just one of many women in central Ohio and nationwide who have quit a job, scaled back hours or delayed career-furthering opportunities in recent months to care for children. The issue has been compounded as many school districts chose online-only or hybrid options for reopening this fall.

Women and their families have been put in tough positions to make difficult decisions, especially with how imperative in-person schooling can be for working parents, said Kelley Griesmer, president and chief executive officer of the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio, which works for gender equality.

"School was a constant," she said. "It’s not meant to be a form of child care – but by default it is."

That’s not to say that fathers haven’t done their share of sacrificing since the pandemic hit, but data and anecdotal evidence show that women have been impacted to a greater extent.

Experts are calling it a #shecession.

In August, for example, labor force growth nationally for men 20 and older grew by an estimated 608,000, according to the most recent jobs report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. For women of the same age, the labor force decreased by 5,000.

The National Women’s Law Center, based in Washington, D.C., tweeted out earlier this month that despite some gains, women are still short 6.1 million jobs when compared with February.

Bruce Weinberg, an economics and public affairs professor at Ohio State University, said the data is worrisome. He and colleagues studied disparities in job loss experienced in April and May using the Current Population Survey, which is sponsored by the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Initially, they didn’t see statistically larger increases in unemployment between women with young children and men with young children, but women had a higher rate of "employed but absent," which could indicate larger losses in future employment, their data showed. Moreover, single parents, who are overwhelmingly women, had a larger decrease in employment from February to April than their married counterparts.

And all these statistics are even more dire when it comes to mothers of color, experts said. For example, though more than 1 in 10 Black women remain unemployed as of August, according to the National Women’s Law Center, they’re more likely to be the sole or primary breadwinner for their families.

"What we were finding is there were greater reductions of employment for women and less probability for re-employment," Weinberg said. "What we can’t distinguish is: Were employers just letting women go or were women saying they need to take some time with their families?"

Weinberg said he expects, when they re-examine summer and fall numbers, these gender gaps could increase.

"There is a very long history of disparity in the labor market between men and women," Weinberg said. "In many levels, we’ve made a lot of progress in closing those disparities the past 40 or 50 years, which is fantastic. Those disparities haven’t gone away and this episode, in fact, is widening the gap again."

Part of the issue is that women continue to be seen as the primary caretakers for children, Griesmer said.

"This is an issue about gender norms, and we refuse to break them," she said. "It’s not about the economy during the pandemic, but about history."

Kelly Pohly, of Westerville, left her marketing job in July. She said she could no longer take the stress of working from home with her three boys, relying on her mother for child care and not knowing the reopening plans for her boys’ schools. Her husband works in sales and makes more money, so they decided she’d stay home.

"There wasn’t enough time to do your work, not enough time to do school and not enough time for the house," Pohly said. "Something’s going to give and if our kids are in front of us, it’s not them."

Quitting her job brought peace of mind that she’d be able to handle whatever the school year threw at her.

Her oldest son went back to St. Paul Catholic School in Westerville last week, and her preschool son followed soon after. Still, she’s glad she made the decision and can continue staying home with their 10-month-old as long as she and her husband are financially able.

"What does three weeks from now look like?" Pohly questioned. "I’m such a planner and I have no idea what the fall looks like, what winter looks like."

Marti Bledsoe Post calls it a "giant reckoning of priorities" for women — and for employers and policymakers.

"COVID-19 brought to light what many of us have been trying to say for entire generations," said Bledsoe Post, who runs a local business – a’parently – that consults with working parents and employers on how to strike a work-life balance.

"America is not set up to support women — not prenatally, not postpartum and not when they’re building careers and raising children," she said.

Bledsoe Post urges employers to analyze their benefits — paid leave, sick policies, flexible scheduling — to ensure that they create a culture to allow working parents to succeed.

Still, she’s worried that what is happening to parents, especially moms, will have lasting effects.

"Working women are afraid to bring it up and say, ‘I’m overwhelmed,’ especially in a tight job market," Bledsoe Post said.

Although Mehta said she feels fortunate that she was financially able to step back from her career for her son during the pandemic, she’s nervous that her choice could affect future opportunities. Now that she’s feeling less anxious about leaving her son with a nanny, she’s found it difficult to find a job.

"I’m very fearful this will all make an impact on women in the workforce," Mehta said. "I hope it’s not a two-steps-back situation."

