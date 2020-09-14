German Village is losing one of its most influential artists -- a painter, photographer and contributor to the Miniature Garden in Schiller Park.

Carol Schar, who has lived in the village for 33 years, is moving to Virginia.

A 30-year staff photographer for the Columbus Division of Fire, Shar also once was a member of the Central Ohio Watercolor Society and painted dozens of images of German Village and sold them at local festivals.

"It's really a loss to the village," said Bert Stevens, coordinator of Huntington Gardens in Schiller Park, at City Park and Stewart avenues. "It really is. We've all been saying that."

At one point, Schar owned Gallery 610 at South Third and Willow streets. Yet she rarely courted recognition, preferring to stay on the periphery of the village's prominent art scene.

"I've never been a committee person or go-to-a-meeting person," said Schar, 76, of Mohawk Street.

Planning to be settled in her new Virginia residence by the end of the month, Schar said some of her artwork would be left behind so local volunteers could use it to promote events.

One of her remaining pieces -- German Village Schwein Park -- will be on display until Halloween season. The Schwein Park features pig figurines cavorting and various references to German Village landmarks.

The tiny plot of land, situated between two large trees, is roughly 4 feet by 8 feet and has been home to a fairy garden, a small version of a village street and other creative ventures by people in the neighborhood, Stevens said.

Partially cordoned off by a metal fence, the mini garden is just east of Huntington Gardens. It was dedicated five years ago, Stevens said.

Schar, who installed her version in May, said she thought pigs moseying around the village landscape was a fun idea.

Others liked it, too, and not just for a quick gander.

"Kids get into here," she said. "So do dogs. Things are gone. Someone left a quarter for a pig (that went missing)."

"She's so creative," Stevens said of Schar. "The kids are there by the dozens every day."

Stevens said she has artists lined up to decorate it for Halloween and Christmas.

Local real estate agent Jeff Ruff contributes an undisclosed amount of money for its upkeep, Stevens said.

Volunteers are out daily sprucing it up, taking out the leaves and putting the displays back together properly, she said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary