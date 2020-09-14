A vehicle and tools worth more than $16,000 were reported stolen at 6:57 a.m. Sept. 1 from the 5600 block of Woodsview Crossing.

According to a Dublin Police Department incident report, a pickup truck, heavy-construction tools and other property together worth $16,605 were stolen.

In other recent incident reports:

* An 18-year-old woman was charged with offenses involving underage persons Sept. 4 on the 5100 block of Reddington Drive.

* Prescription drugs, wallets, computer hardware and software, personal property and other property together worth $1,549.99 were reported stolen from a vehicle at 8:44 p.m. Sept. 1 on the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* A vehicle containing two child car seats and a baby stroller was reported stolen at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 1 from the 5700 block of Parkside Crossing. Estimated value of the stolen property was $10,750.

* A stolen laptop computer and charger valued at $1,215 were recovered at 4:43 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A handbag, debit cards, $50 in cash and a driver's license were reported stolen at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 31 from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Lakeshire Drive.

The license later was recovered according to reports.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Aug. 31 on Interstate 270 West.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Aug. 31 on Interstate 270 South.

* A 41-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 30 on the 6400 block of Avery-Muirfield Drive.

* Consumable goods valued at $320 were reported stolen at 8:29 p.m. Aug. 29 from a business on the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A car radio, a multi-tool and a fishing tackle box worth a combined value of $825 were reported stolen from a vehicle at 8:31 p.m. Aug. 28 on the 5800 block of Eiterman Road.

* A bicycle valued at $200 was reported stolen at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 28 on the 5400 block of Asherbrand Lane.

It was later recovered.