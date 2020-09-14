The elections board approved spending $350,000 for television advertisements, $25,000 each for digital and radio ads, and $10,000 each for two consultants, one Democrat and one Republican, to handle ad placements and secure additional commitments for free public service announcements.

The Franklin County Board of Elections has agreed to spend more than $400,000 on advertising to encourage early mail-in balloting in advance of the Nov. 3 general election.

Whether the plan advances further, however, remains in question, as the Franklin County commissioners, all Democrats, haven’t supported spending funds to broadcast public service announcements produced by the Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. They prefer county-specific spots.

“I’m a ‘hell no!’” Commissioner Kevin Boyce said Friday after learning of elections officials’ advertising plans. “This is political games and foolishness at its best.”

Coverage that informs. Stories that inspire. Investigations that affect change. This is The Columbus Dispatch. Subscribe today.

The elections board approved spending $350,000 for television advertisements, $25,000 each for digital and radio ads, and $10,000 each for two consultants, one Democrat and one Republican, to handle ad placements and secure additional commitments for free public service announcements.

The spots will feature messages released this month by LaRose and will not be Franklin County-specific.

“This is a response to the unique circumstances of 2020,” said Brad Sinnott, Republican member of the elections board. “We do need, under the pandemic conditions, a lot of people voting early by mail in order to have the best-managed election process.”

All four members of the elections board, two Republicans and two Democrats, voted in favor of the spending Thursday afternoon.

“Obviously, we are in a totally different election this year from the circumstances from the primary,” said Michael Sexton, one of two Democratic members of the panel. “I think that this advertising will go a long way to help the voters in Franklin County so that we have more of an outreach to vote early, either by mail or at the early-vote center.”

The unanimous vote was something of a breakthrough, as the Republican members and Democratic members of the elections board have been at odds over advertising spending for a couple of years.

The county commissioners have approved ad spending as part of the elections board’s annual budget in recent years and have been vocal in calling for the two Republican elections officials to sign off on related expenditures.

But Boyce and Commissioner John O’Grady expressed their opposition Friday to the plan approved by the elections board a day earlier.

Boyce said local ads should be produced that include information about early voting in Franklin County, not spots that spotlight LaRose (the animated public service announcement disseminated by the secretary of state’s office includes mention of LaRose).

“It is shameful that a stipulation has been made that voter education in Franklin County must use the secretary of state PSA,” Boyce said. “Where are funds to advertising in minority newspapers? Where is the information for seniors? Where is the local information directing people with questions? The secretary of state can run for election on his own time and own dime.”

O’Grady added: “This issue of advertising the election is about giving people the information they need so they know how and when to vote. Who they vote for, who they support, that’s their choice, that’s their business. … This is about people’s ability to be able to understand how to vote and where to vote, especially during this time when we have such a difficult situation ahead of us.”

Sinnott said he still opposes county election advertising in general, but he said the ad spending is needed this year, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The November general election, he said, will include mail-in and in-person absentee ballot opportunities, plus in-person voting on Election Day, unlike the all-mail-in voting during this year’s primary. And using the secretary of state’s public service announcements ensures a consistent message about early voting.

“The proper way of doing that is by disseminating a message created by Ohio’s chief elections officer, the secretary of state,” Sinnott said.

mkovac@dispatch.com

@OhioCapitalBlog