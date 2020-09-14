Golf equipment worth nearly $6,000 was reported stolen between 5 p.m. Aug. 30 and 7 a.m. Sept. 1 from a vehicle on the 100 block of Concord Place.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports three pairs of sunglasses worth a combined total of more than $450, two sunglasses cases worth $95 total, tire lug nuts with a locking lug worth $90, a $45 vehicle tool kit, a $450 set of golf clubs, a $230 golf bag, a $558 golf simulator, a $308 golf club, a $259 club, a $1,200 set of clubs, a $543 set of golf wedge clubs with initials, a $150 pair of golf shoes, a $180 golf shoes, a $190 rain jacket, $130 rain pants, a $250 electronic device, a $100 wireless speaker, $48 worth of golf balls and $500 in miscellaneous clothing were stolen. In other incident reports from the area:

* A robbery was reported at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 3 on the 900 block of South High Street.

Officers met with the victim who stated she had let two of her friends stay with her in her hotel room.

The two friends got into a fist fight. As she attempted to break up the fight, one of the male offenders struck her on the right side of her face and then stole her TV.

* Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at 4:43 a.m. on the 900 block of Carpenter Street. When they arrived, a woman said she had been assaulted by another person at the party.