A woman told the Hilliard Division of Police she was robbed at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 2 on the 4300 block of Lambert Street.

The woman said a bag containing $2,000 cash and a tablet computer was stolen.

The woman, who resides at the Brooklands Apartments, told police she was walking up a flight of stairs to her apartment when a man running down the stairs blocked her, grabbed a tote bag she was carrying and ran away.

Police established a perimeter and searched for the man, but officers did not find him, reports said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A break-in at a construction site on the 4400 block of Dublin Road was reported at 11:09 a.m. Sept. 1.

An air compressor, a paint sprayer and a generator, which were worth a total of $3,700, were reported stolen.

* A resident of the 3400 block of Heritage Oaks Drive told police gift cards worth $600 were stolen between 4 and 4:15 p.m. Aug. 27.

* A woman told police $4,304 cash was stolen between 9 a.m. Aug. 25 and 5 p.m. Aug. 27 from the 3700 block of Confluence Drive.

* A facility on the 3300 block of Mill Run Drive reported oxycodone worth $2,400 was stolen between 6 a.m. Aug. 26 and 11:35 p.m. Aug. 28.

* A 45-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 27 on the 5300 block of Franklin Street.

* A 47-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, at 9:55 p.m. Aug. 28 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 25-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 8:48 p.m. Sept. 2 at Britton Parkway and North Clara Circle.

* A 24-year-old woman was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug abuse, both misdemeanors, at 12:05 a.m. Sept. 3 at Scioto Darby Road and Bradford Drive.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, both misdemeanors, at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 3 at Hilliard-Rome Road and Hyde Park Drive.