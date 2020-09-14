The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported a resident of the 500 block of Matthews Brook Lane in Powell paid a deposit of $450 to an online seller for a puppy before learning the seller was an imposter.

The incident was reported at 1:18 p.m. Aug. 31.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* A man left a business on the 7200 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center without paying for $698 worth of power tools in an incident reported at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 2.

* A resident of the 7800 block of West Orange Avenue in Orange Township discovered an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank, reported at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 2.

The amount of the loss was not listed in reports.

* A go-kart and a wallet were stolen from a residence on the 9300 block of Big Bear Avenue in Powell in a theft reported at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 1. The loss was estimated at $503, reports said.

* A kayak valued at $700 was stolen from an Alum Creek Lake dock on the 4000 block of Hollenback Road in an incident reported at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 31.