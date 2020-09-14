More than 100 townhomes are planned for a new development on the east side of Taylor Road SW.

After receiving approval from both the Reynoldsburg Planning Commission and the city's Board of Building and Zoning Appeals, the Ravines at Taylor will be built at 8617 Taylor Road SW.

The project will include 128 townhomes with attached garages. All properties are rentals, and no price range has been announced.

The developer is Larry Vatri; the property is owned by Amanda D. Clancy.

The Reynoldsburg Planning Commission unanimously approved a major site plan Aug. 27 for the complex on 15.2 acres between Kingsley and Taylor Woods drives.

The site is vacant and zoned SR -- suburban residential.

The city's new zoning code, which was approved in March, classifies SR zoning as traditional single-family homes with off-street parking but the designation also accommodates "multiple forms of single-family development, including attached single-family dwellings," according to the code.

The BZBA voted Sept. 3 to approve a conditional use permit request for the project, allowing for single-family attached homes.

Plans call for 30 three-bedroom units and 98 two-bedroom units, according to documents submitted to the city.

All will be 2-story townhomes with a mix of exterior colors and finishes, including brick and vinyl siding.

The townhomes will range in size from 1,450 to 1,700 square feet, said Chris Bruzzesse, the project's architect. Interior courtyards and sidewalks are planned, he said.

"Other amenities include a swimming pool, a clubhouse with a large game room, a common community space and administrative areas as well," Bruzzesse said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews