Local septic company dishes out gas station food reviews while on the road.

ALLIANCE — Readers and viewers sometimes must suspend their disbelief. It’s a mindset that enables us to enjoy "Harry Potter" books or "Superman" movies, though we know magic is not real and men can’t fly.

Or, how about those videos where two guys — who clean and fix septic systems — eat and review gas station food in their truck on their lunch breaks?

Well, those are real.

Honestly.

The weekly "In Truck Food Reviews," recently re-titled "Septic Stories" is based in and around Stark County. The videos are posted on YouTube and on Whipkey Septic Pumping’s business Facebook page.

***

"We’re already on the road ... usually grabbing something to eat at a gas station, so why not video it?" explained Clayton Whipkey, owner of the septic company and typically the straight man in all the videos.

Whipkey’s sidekick is his co-worker and son, 23-year-old Harrison Whipkey. They filmed their first bit at a Duke and Duchess station and posted it online on Aug. 3. They’ve done six more, and others are in the works.

"Seems like every time I go into a gas station, they ask me if I’m going to film," Clayton Whipkey said.

The goal is marketing for the family business and sharing some of the area’s inexpensive lunch options and a healthy dose of comic relief.

***

In one episode, the duo sampled foil-wrapped "breakfast logs." From the driver’s seat, 6-foot-8, 380-pound Clayton Whipkey took a bite, then examined the remainder.

"It’s egg and Canadian bacon, but it tastes a little like soap," he said while chewing, then later summed it up. "Pretty gross, kind of like cream cheese in an egg roll wrapper."

In the same video, Harrison Whipkey sampled the $1.49 Buffalo poppers from another station. He ripped open the bag, eyed the treats and beamed with satisfaction.

"Yup," he said, nodding as he took a bite.

Three chews later, he stopped nodding.

"Nope," he pronounced.

He rated it a 3 on a scale of 1 to 10.

"It’s like an organic chicken nugget," he explained.

***

Whipkey’s wife, Christina, wasn’t so sure about the format. "I think it’s a cute idea," she said. "But who wants to eat in a septic truck? It’s disgusting."

So far, they’ve enjoyed about half of the food they ordered. But their Facebook fans clearly prefer watching the Whipkeys force down the yucky stuff.

"Unfortunately, gas station food is a lot better now than it was 10 years ago," Clayton Whipkey said.

The pair has sampled a few restaurants, as well. Grub from Canton’s Norcia Bakery and the Waco Market was among the favorites.

As far as gas station fare, pizza slices from Pilot scored very high, while breakfast burritos from Circle K landed in the almost inedible range.

Their home-based business in Homeworth takes them on the road to locations within a roughly 50-mile radius of eastern Stark County. Along the way, they film themselves on the job, so they can sprinkle those clips into the videos, sometimes cutting from poo to food in an instant.

In one shot, they peer inside a rather thickly filled tank of feces. So thick that a hoe stands on end. In another, Harrison Whipkey endures an accidental poop spray. In last week’s episode, they showed viewers what happens when a homeowner flushes too many condoms.

***

Clayton Whipkey's potty humor has evolved. He used to be a graphic artist. He used to work in marketing for the Timken Co. He used to do lots of things, before he bought a septic truck on eBay in 2014.

Now, he said he’s happy.

His wife said the entire family of six kids and a nephew is loud, boisterous and equally unconventional. All the children, now ranging in age from 13 to 25, were named after U.S. presidents — McKinley, Reagan, Kennedy, Carter, Jackson, Tyler and of course, Harrison.

"When you don't have a lot of money, you find (inexpensive) ways to have fun," Christina Whipkey said. "We all love gas station food …every birthday or the holidays we go to Sheetz; that’s what the Whipkeys do."

Like any good marketer, Clayton Whipkey knows the food reviews will eventually fizzle out. He’s already formulating the next gig in his head.

Coffee.

