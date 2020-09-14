Westerville police responded to a report that a microwave and small refrigerators were stolen from a construction site on Moss Road, according to information received at 8:13 a.m. Sept. 3.

The appliances were still in boxes, reports said. A photograph of a footprint was put into evidence, according to reports.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

* A group of around 50 people were standing outside a retail store on the first block of Polaris Parkway, according to a report at 11:12 p.m. Aug. 23. Six vehicles left the lot when they saw police, reports said.

* A resident on the first block of Groton Drive said she saw what appeared to be a group of seven to 10 males who were walking on the street and sidewalk on Keene Drive toward Groton, and they were trying car-door handles, according to a report received at 2:07 a.m. Aug. 25. She said she didn't see them get into any cars, and it appeared they split up at one point, reports said.

Numerous officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone, according to reports.

* A laptop and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on West Schrock Road, according to a report received at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 24.