The Massillon Museum’s September Brown Bag Lunch program will be the performance of an original play by Lee Lavery—Every Headstone Tells a Story. It will be aired at noon on MCTV Channels 21 and 621 and posted on the Museum’s YouTube channel on September 22.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

A Canton native with Massillon ancestry, Lavery has written the play especially for the Brown Bag Lunch program with a nod to Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Masters. He will direct local thespians — Jodi Wilson, Patty Carmola, Joe Morales, and Duane Dodson — who will portray, as a reading, Massillonians who rest eternally in local cemeteries.

Lavery, who has worked as an actor and director, taught English and theatre in Canton and Los Angeles for 45 years. After retiring, he became intrigued with Massillon history.

Four years ago he rewrote and directed the Underground Railroad Experience for Spring Hill Historic Home. The Massillon Heritage Foundation commissioned him to write and direct three local history programs. And he wrote the play, The Golden Goose, for Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry's student kindness campaign.

While the Brown Bag Lunch series is virtual, MassMu’s galleries are open. Visitors can see Photography by Supporters of Relay for Life in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery (through October 4); Paul Brown’s Pro Teams: A History of the Browns and the Bengals, Massillon’s Gridirons, and the Paul Brown and Massillon Tiger timeline in the Paul Brown Museum; and the Stark County Artists Exhibition in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery (September 26, 2020 through January 17, 2021); the Immel Circus; and exhibitions in the Local History Gallery, Albert E. Hise Fine and Decorative Arts Gallery, and the Photography Gallery.

