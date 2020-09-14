Whitehall police arrested a 19-year-old man Sept. 3 after he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service on the 900 block of Mayfield Place in Columbus.

The man was wanted on charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order of a police officer stemming from an Aug. 22 incident in the city of Whitehall, according to reports.

Whitehall police took custody of the man from the U.S. Marshals Service and transported him to the Franklin County jail, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 39-year-old Gahanna man for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 9 on the 4500 block of East Broad Street.

* Police arrested a 31-year-old Whitehall man for disorderly conduct and walking in the roadway at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 10 on the 4300 block of East Main Street.

* Police arrested a 22-year-old Columbus man for receiving stolen property and a 23-year-old Columbus man on an outstanding warrant after the men were found in possession of a stolen vehicle at 12:10 a.m. Sept. 5 on the 4100 block of East Main Street, reports said.

* Burglaries were reported at 2:05 p.m. Sept. 6 on the 700 block of Lamby Lane and at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 7 on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

* Assaults were reported at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 2 on the 500 block of Beechwood Road and at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 8 at East Broad Street and Schofield Drive.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street and at 5:25 a.m. Sept. 7 on the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road.

* Property destruction was reported at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 4 on the 400 block of South Hamilton Road.