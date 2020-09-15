After suffering its first loss of the season, Fairless is looking to pick itself back up and turn its focus to what still lies ahead.

BREWSTER The long faces were prevalent in the visitor’s locker room at Manchester on Friday night. That number didn’t diminish significantly when those faces reconvened on Saturday morning inside Fairless’ own locker room.

The pain from the 7-0 loss to the Panthers stung a Falcon football team which rode into the game looking for its first 3-0 start to the season since 2013. That pain, though, was something that Fairless coach A.J. Sarbaugh was happy to see from his players.

"You could just tell the look on our kids’ faces Friday and Saturday that they were hurt," Sarbaugh said this week. "That’s a good thing. It shows that they care and they want to win. Unfortunately, they made one more play than us. You knew our kids were upset with the loss."

Sarbaugh could’ve stood in front of his team, or told people afterwards, and blamed the loss on the fact the Falcons were without standout junior running back/safety Hunter Campbell. Certainly a player who had rushed for 203 yards through two games already after a near-1,000-yard season the year before would have had an impact.

That, however, would’ve dismissed what occurred on the field on Friday night. Even without Campbell, whose status is up in the air for Friday’s home game against Triway, Fairless still had more than 200 total offensive yards, while twice getting inside the Manchester 5.

"Manchester played really well defensively," Sarbaugh said. "Their linebackers got down-hill. Their skill matched our skill. I thought Manchester played with a lot of intensity and physicality. Defensively, it was a really good football game."

That’s because, save for the 52-yard touchdown run by Cooper Briggs that provided the only score of the game, the Falcons’ defense also answered the bell. They limited the Panthers to just 168 total yards - 31 percent of those coming on the Briggs run - while never actually allowing them to drive the football across midfield.

It’s just that one play, in a game where one play made all of the difference, left an indelible mark. It’s one play, and one game, which Sarbaugh doesn’t believe should erase all of the positives for the defense, either from the game or the first three games of the season.

"If you look at it, I thought we played CVCA really well," Sarbaugh said. "Against Loudonville, we gave up a touchdown after a penalty and we threw a pick-six. This Friday, we gave up seven points. Defensively, I thought we played really well again. I’m really happy with our defense."

The same can be said for how Sarbaugh feels about his football team and the opportunities it has as it turns the page toward the game against Triway. For starters, the game against the Titans is the last scheduled home game of the six-game regular season, meaning potentially the final time a large number of Falcons get a chance to play at Brideweser Memorial Stadium.

However, there’s more to it than just sentimentality. There’s also a still very real opportunity to win a PAC-7 championship, as well as the playoff next month.

Fairless’ control over its destiny for the former was lost, at least for the moment, by the loss at Manchester. The latter is fully in its control, as the playoffs are open to anyone who wants in this season due to the shortened season, and the Falcons certainly want in on that action.

Finally, Sarbaugh believes his team has each other to play for. Specifically, they have the opportunity to help lift each other and answer the bell the next time it rings.

"We still have a lot of things left to play for," Sarbaugh said. "We’re going to find out how tough we are and how we respond. How do we deal with adversity? This is the first time we’ve dealt with adversity. This could be the very last home game our seniors ever play with the way the schedule is. If you find a way to play well this week, then next week gets real interesting."

A week that, Sarbaugh hopes, starts with a Saturday morning full of smiling faces this time.

