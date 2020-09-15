Ohio’s county boards of elections that were left scrambling to find hand sanitizer, gloves and other sanitary supplies for the primary election now are flush with personal protective equipment for the general election.

The state’s 88 county boards reported having ample supplies of most of the personal protective equipment and sanitary supplies that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office asked about in a recent survey.

That’s a significant shift from the run-up to the primary. In the days before in-person voting was scheduled to begin on March 17, boards were thinking about how they would ration the limited supplies they had on hand.

But their needs changed significantly when Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration issued an order to close the polls hours before they were set to open for in-person voting, and the state shifted to a mostly by-mail election.

Finger cots meant to protect voters using touch screens, alcohol wipes and other equipment that was to be used for in-person voting in the primary instead was held for the general election, and boards had more time to boost their stock of supplies.

"We kind of started off ahead of the game as far as getting ready for November,” said Aaron Ockerman, executive director of the Ohio Association of Election Officials.

Out of 88 boards of elections, 34 reported to LaRose’s office that they already are fully stocked with the personal protective equipment and sanitary supplies they will need for the election, according to data obtained via a public records request.

At least 75 say they already have enough masks and face shields, and 74 have enough gowns.

So far, 21 still need more hand sanitizer and 19 still needed more isopropyl alcohol. Fewer than a third of the boards still need more alcohol wipes and disinfectant spray. Most say they have enough gloves for the election as well.

Last month, LaRose’s office issued boards a 48-point guidance that included requirements for using personal protective equipment, including equipping elections officials with a cloth mask or face shield, requiring hand sanitizer and other supplies at polling places and cleaning election equipment.

LaRose has said that a statewide mask mandate would apply to polling places on Election Day, but he would not direct poll workers to enforce it or deny a voter the chance to vote in-person if they refused to wear one.

“Fortunately, we are ahead of schedule in ensuring all our county boards are well supplied with the necessary safety equipment,” said Maggie Sheehan, LaRose’s spokeswoman, in an email.

About $11 million of the $12.8 million the state received from the federal CARES Act was given to boards of elections, in part to help pay for personal protective equipment.

The state also is distributing 800,000 masks, 27,000 gowns, 64,000 face shields and more than 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer now, she said. Some of those supplies have been donated, including about 460,000 masks produced at RB Sigma LLC in Mentor.

Just before the primary, Franklin County Elections Director Ed Leonard was telling poll workers to use the equipment they had “sparingly” because it was in short supply.

Now, though, Franklin County has pallets full of personal protective equipment ready for the general election. Spokesman Aaron Sellers said it has 150,000 face masks, 6,000 face shields and 440 gallons of hand sanitizer, equal to about 792,000 “pumps.”

Franklin County has nearly 25,000 gloves as well, but Sellers said it intends to acquire another 228,000. As for cleaning election equipment, it has 860 of the 32-ounce bottles of isopropyl alcohol for cleaning voting screens and 100,000 disinfecting wipes for cleaning other surfaces, with plans to procure more wipes.

