People were evacuated Tuesday, Sept. 15, from the U.S. Postal Service office at 4000 Leap Road in Hilliard after a motorist apparently suffered a medical emergency and struck a gas meter, according to Norwich Township Fire Department Chief Jeff Warren.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m., said Hilliard Division of Police officer Jim Large.

Norwich Township firefighters were dispatched at 10:51 a.m. and cleared the scene an hour later, Warren said.

The post office and a nearby medical office were evacuated as a precaution, he said.

The female driver of a blue Jeep was treated at the scene and released, said Norwich Township Battalion Chief Chris Grile.

By 12:30 p.m., trucks were removing two damaged vehicles, and a Columbia Gas of Ohio crew was working on the damaged gas meter.

Brown Park Drive was closed to through traffic, but Leap Road was unaffected.

It appeared the driver of the Jeep suffered a medical emergency while on Leap Road, Grile said.

It appeared the Jeep struck a vehicle and a gas meter in the parking lot of the post office then continued east on Brown Park Drive until stopping in a lawn on the south side of of the road.

The crash remains under investigation, Large said.

“It was fortunate that the gas leak stayed outside,” Grile said.

Employees from the adjacent medical office were allowed to return and shelter in place after it was determined there was no gas inside the building, Grile said.

No gas was found inside the post office, he said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Hilliard for updates.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo