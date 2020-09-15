A two-game losing streak to start the season didn’t knock down Central Catholic’s spirits. That’s why the first win of the year should prove to be big for the Crusaders as they prepare to face Jackson.

PERRY TWP. Jeff Lindesmith knows there’s only so much talking a coach can do for his football team. At some point, the talk becomes just the talk, and it’s all about walking the walk.

After two weeks of disappointment on the scoreboard, Central Catholic’s football team was ready to finally get a chance to take that walk. When Riley Campbell scored just under two minutes into the fourth quarter last Friday night against Licking Heights to give his team a 28-21 advantage, the Crusaders could see that opportunity to put on those walking shoes.

When that score ultimately held up, Central Catholic was more than happy to finally take that figurative walk into the win column for the first time as it prepares for this Friday’s trip to Jackson.

"I think it’s a good shot in the arm for us," Lindesmith said this week. "It’s always nice to win. You keep talking about trying to improve, trying to get better and making sure you execute for four quarters. For the most part, we did some good things."

Where the good things may have been most notable were on the offensive side of the football. The Crusaders had run into a couple of brick walls named New Philadelphia and Perry in the first two games of the season, two significantly bigger teams which combined to hold them to just seven points.

They would finally break through the wall over the final three quarters against Licking Heights. After trailing 14-7 at halftime, Central Catholic scored 21 second-half points to rally for the win.

In the process, the Crusaders put up a season-high 290 total offensive yards. Sophomore quarterback Jack Talkington was able to complete 12-of-18 passes for 159 yards, with two touchdowns included.

However, even bigger for Central Catholic was the 153 rushing yards his team put together, something that had been a sticking point through two games. Through the first two games, it had only managed 78 net yards on 54 carries.

Danny Heck, who had provided the game-tying score in the third quarter on a reception, led the Crusaders with 67 rushing yards on just five carries. Talkington added 56 on 12 totes.

"We stuck to the game plan," Lindesmith said. "It was really big for us how we rushed the ball. We got better on the offensive line blocking. We had a much better balanced attack than we had the first two weeks."

The fact that, even in a shortened season, Lindesmith was preaching patience, not panic, was also a big key for the Crusaders. Despite the gloomy start, he saw a football team which wasn’t hanging its head leading up to Friday night.

It’s a reason why, now bolstered by the benefits of a win, he expects an even higher level of confidence this week as Central Catholic prepares to play what has become a rivalry game with Jackson.

"It was huge," Lindesmith said. "Our kids, for the most part throughout the course of the week, that has a big thing to do with it. Our preparation was good. I thought we practiced very, very well, understanding the importance of all 11 people being responsible for one another. I just think it showed up on Friday night."

Reach Chris at chris.easterling@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingINDE