Liberty Township has been awarded a $1.95 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The grant will fully fund salaries and benefits for six new firefighter/paramedics for three years, according to township officials.

The amount is the third-largest nationwide in this SAFER grant award cycle, according to the township.

“We are honored to have been selected to receive this highly competitive grant and for the opportunity to bring on these additional firefighters to the department,” fire Chief Tom O’Brien said in a press release.

“I feel a little like a kid on Christmas morning,” trustee Shyra Eichhorn said. “This is a huge win for our community.”

Eichhorn said trustees had encouraged township staffers in meetings earlier this year to pursue additional sources of funding for township services.

The SAFER grant program was created to provide funds directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter-interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained “front line” firefighters available in their communities, according to FEMA’s website.

“Over my seven years of service on the board of trustees, Liberty Township residents have sent a clear message that they expect excellent local and safety-service delivery using creative funding mechanisms,” Eichhorn said. “This is an example of the fire department rising to that mandate and improving service for our residents.”

O’Brien said an important consideration in applying for the SAFER grant was the belief that the township would be able to retain the services of the added staff beyond the three years covered by the grant.

“It was the key to the conversation, being able to see the sustainability to maintain this new staff with the revenue streams we have,” O’Brien said. “To bring something on that you’d have to stop in three years would be a problem. Plus, it wouldn’t be fair to those individuals.”

“We have been budgeting to move toward that level of staffing, but here we get to start it with $1.9 million of federal tax dollars,” township fiscal officer Rick Karr explained.

In addition to saving local tax dollars for three years, Karr pointed to some cost savings that can be realized in the areas of insurance, training and overtime.

“(The grant) is augmenting our resources and extending the dollars being collected from our existing fire levy,” Karr said.

O’Brien said he hopes to be able to bring all six new firefighter/paramedics on board by mid-October. He said the department is already in the midst of a recruitment period and he was asked during the grant process if he could have the positions added within 45 days.

“I expect to do interviews at the end of September and hope to be able to make a recommendation to the (trustees) by Oct. 5. If all goes well, we could swear them in on Oct. 19,” O’Brien said.

He said he plans to add two new firefighter/paramedics to each of the department’s three shifts, increasing the number of full-time staff on each shift from 14 to 16.

