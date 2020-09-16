Upper Arlington City Council on Sept. 16 upheld a city board’s rejection of redevelopment plans for the Golden Bear Shopping Center.

Plans to redevelop the 1-story shopping center into a 5-story, 199,847-square-foot mixed-use building that would house 22,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, 102 condominiums on the upper four floors and a parking garage failed to get a single vote of council support during the special meeting.

Council voted 6-0 to uphold the Board of Zoning & Planning's June 15 decision, with council member Brian Close recusing himself.

Developer Scott Patton, managing partner of Arcadia Development of Ohio LLC, had appealed the project to council after BZAP voted it down 6-1 in June.

In taking their stances, council and BZAP both sided with the city’s community-development staff members, who have maintained the project needs more dedicated office space so it could generate more income-tax revenue to support city services.

“This site really needs attention,” council President Kip Greenhill said. “I’m really glad to see some ideas and plans come forward.

“But I have to say -- not just the goal of this council but council for the last several decades -- the focus has been, if there’s going to be redevelopment, how can we enhance our revenue growth? For the city, this project doesn’t meet that standard.”

Council’s rejection of the plans comes almost two years after Arcadia proposed redeveloping the 54-year-old center at 3700 Riverside Drive, at the southwest corner of Riverside Drive and U.S. Route 33.

The proposal had received unanimous support from BZAP in August 2019. However, the project was derailed after the developer removed 24,000 square feet of dedicated office space on the second floor.

Patton has said the changes were needed to make the project economically viable after city officials told him they wouldn’t extend a tax-increment-financing deal through which the city would provide initial funding for the project’s parking garage and other infrastructure upgrades.

A TIF is an economic-development mechanism available to local governments to finance public-infrastructure improvements and, in certain circumstances, residential rehabilitation, according to the Ohio Development Services Agency. A TIF locks in the taxable worth of real property at the value it holds at the time the authorizing legislation is approved, diverting resulting incremental revenue to designated uses, such as funding necessary improvements or infrastructure to support a new development.

During the special meeting, Patton committed to dedicating at least 5,000 square feet on the development’s first floor to office space and noted the project would generate $1.9 million in new annual property-tax revenue for Upper Arlington Schools, as well as $243,717 in income-tax revenue to the city, each year.

Don Plank, an attorney for Arcadia, argued that when the U.S. Postal Service vacates its space at 3700 Riverside Drive in July 2021, the center will be 64% vacant.

Additionally, he said, the city’s unified-development ordinance calls for enhancing the design character of the Riverside Drive corridor at the Golden Bear Shopping Center -- not to maximize office uses.

Those points failed to move council members, however.

“I believe that this site is ripe for development,” council member Jim Lynch said. “I believe it is aging. But I don’t believe (the redevelopment plan) meets our UDO and our master plan and the spirit of that -- to make sure that we have the inclusion of office space.”

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate