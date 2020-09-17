



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Sept. 17, the Lake Township Board of trustees approved a rezoning request following a public hearing.

The rezoning request is to go from low density residential/general commercial to low density residential/general commercial for a tract of land located on the east side of Bixler Avenue north of State Route 619. The request was made by Hartville Station for a .69-acre tract of land.

Board President Steve Miller said that nothing changes but the size of the zoning area.

"There is a house located just outside of the zoning and they would like to have the house included in the zoned area so that they can sell it as a residential property, as it sits now it can’t be sold as a residential property," Miller said.

Both the Stark County Regional Planning and Lake Township Zoning Commission recommended approving. There no comments or questions made for or against the zoning request during the public hearing.

Other actions:

• Authorized paying bills as of Sept. 14 in the amount of $187,242

• Approved a contract for snow and ice removal services from Wells Quality Excavating for Township cemeteries, administrative office and the Uniontown Police Department from Nov. 1, 2020 to April 30,2021. Miller said the prices remain the same as last year.

• Approved a contract from Central Allied Enterprises for the striping of Market Avenue north of State Route 619 within township limits in the amount of $7,045. Trustees said the work has already been performed.

• Approved the purchase of twenty 20 Glock 9mm handguns for the Police Department at a cost of $8,500 from Atwells Police and Fire Equipment. Plus, the trustees approved the sale of eight .45 caliber handguns currently owned by the Police Department in the amount of $300 each to SeeGifts in Hartville.

• Hired Cole Stafford as a reserve/part-time officer with the Uniontown Police Department at $15 per hour and is contingent on successful completion of required testing.

• Approved a quote from Haymaker Tree & Lawn for tree removal and tree trimming at Woods Cemetery in the amount of $4,500.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.