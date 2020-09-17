Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the New Albany-Plain Local School District will begin transitioning to in-person learning for all students.

The school board on Sept. 17 voted 5-0 to approve the decision.

Students are in a hybrid learning model now, meaning half of the students enrolled alternate attending school each day in maroon and gold groups.

Board members approved a plan in which students would begin alternating between the hybrid and all in-person models, with all students attending Sept. 22, 25 and 29 and Oct. 2.

Board members plan to meet on or before Oct. 1 to decide if students will move forward with all in-person attendance beginning Oct. 5.

The district also has launched a resource page with COVID-19 coronavirus statistics available on napls.us.

Superintendent Michael Sawyers said the district has two students who were diagnosed with COVID-19 or tested positive. One is a student at New Albany Early Learning Center, and the other is a student at New Albany Intermediate School, he said.

Fifteen students and seven staff members are quarantining for 14 days, Sawyers said.

