The city of Westerville has released a 9-1-1 call received Sept. 16 regarding a body that was discovered in a wooded area off County Line Road.

Christa Dickey, Westerville community affairs director, said Westerville police would not speculate on the identity of the body and would wait for a positive identification from a forensic autopsy.

The woman who called police said she and two others had been searching for Emily Noble, 52, who was last seen around 9 a.m. May 25, according to a May 26 press release from the city. Noble lived in the area being searched.

The 9-1-1 caller said she and the others discovered what looked to be a small female body, and she said it appeared there was rope coming down from a tree.

The caller said the closest intersection to where the body was discovered is County Line Road and State Street.

Westerville police Chief Charles Chandler cautioned about speculation concerning the identity of the body.

As soon as there is positive identification, Dickey said, a news conference would be held.

