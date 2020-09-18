Grandview police said a resident on the 1300 block of Glenn Avenue reported Sept. 15 a basketball hoop was stolen from the alley area to the rear of his house.

Total loss was $300, reports stated.

In other reports from the department:

* A resident on the 1600 block of Roxbury Road reported Sept. 4 that her son's bicycle valued at $200 was stolen Aug. 11. The bicycle was located outside the family's garage and was not locked.

* A resident on the 800 block of Northwest Boulevard reported Sept. 4 her car was stolen.

She said she believed the theft occurred the night of Sept. 3 while the vehicle was parked on the street in front of her apartment.

* A resident on the 1000 block of Broadview Avenue told police Sept. 5 his trailer valued at $3,250 was stolen overnight while it was parked in front of his house.

* A resident on the 900 block of Hilo Lane reported a pair of sunglasses were stolen from his vehicle between 10 a.m. Sept. 4 and 7:46 p.m. Sept. 6.

Total loss was $250, reports stated.

* A resident on the 900 block of Northwest Boulevard reported Sept. 7 that $237 in cash was stolen from the glove compartment of her vehicle.

* A man told police his backpack, containing a gun, four loaded .40-caliber magazines and 200 extra .40-caliber rounds, was stolen. The theft occurred between 10:15 and 10:28 p.m. while the man was unloading his car in the drop-off area in front of a hotel on the 700 block of Yard Street.

He told police he had left the backpack on the ground next to his vehicle while he went to his room.

When he returned to his car, the backpack was gone. Total loss was $601, reports stated.