The co-owner of a business on the 4000 block of Hoover Road reported Sept. 8 a total of $26,964 in cash had been stolen from the business.

The man said there was a cash shortage of $7,400 on Sept. 4. The money came from a money bag holding the deposit from a sale that had occurred Sept. 4.

When he began researching where the money might have gone, he discovered four additional cash shortages had occurred Aug. 7, 15, 22 and 26.

The man said there is no way to track who handled the money because no log is kept. No suspects were identified at the time of the report.

It appears the money stolen in each case was related to an individual sale that had occurred that day.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident on the 4200 block of Broadway reported Sept. 12 her pickup truck valued at $2,000 was stolen overnight from her house.

* Officers responded at 12:32 a.m. Sept. 13 to a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road after the manager reported the burglar alarm at the back warehouse was sounding.

Officers had been dispatched about 45 minutes earlier to the same address after an alarm sounded. At that time, they found all the doors to the building were secure.

When officers arrived the second time, the manager met them and asked them to search the building. No one was found, but the manager provided a surveillance video that showed a man breaking into the building and removing two flat-screen televisions valued at $1,598.

A woman assisted the man with placing the televisions into a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

* Catalytic converters were stolen from four rental trucks parked at an automobile-repair business on the 3300 block of Broadway. The catalytic converters were removed between noon Sept. 4 and noon Sept. 7. Total loss was $5,800, reports stated.

* A woman reported $700 in cash was stolen from her purse Sept. 15 while she was at work in a cafe on the 2700 block of London Groveport Road.

* A resident on the 1300 block of Red Bank Drive reported Sept. 6 that several tools were stolen overnight from his trailer. Total loss was $987, reports stated.

* A Columbus man reported a handgun and a box of ammunition were stolen from the trunk of his car Sept. 5 while he was shopping at a store on the 2100 block of Stringtown Road.

The man said he stopped by the store after he had done some target practice at a friend's house. He placed the gun and ammunition in the trunk, and discovered they were missing when he returned to his car. Total loss was $1,145, according to reports.

* A resident on the 2300 block of Trimble Lane told police several tools were stolen Sept. 7 from his car.

The man said his car alarm sounded at 1:05 a.m. and he went outside and saw a man standing by his vehicle. He yelled at the suspect, who fled on foot. Another car driven by another man was parked nearby and sped off when the victim came outside. The victim said he got in his car and tried to follow the suspect vehicle, but lost sight of it.

The total value of the stolen tools was $4,705, reports stated.

* A resident on the 3700 block of Williams Nook reported a laptop computer, valued at $1,200, was stolen Sept. 3 from his car.

* A resident on the 2800 block of Harrisburg Station Lane reported two televisions and a gaming system were stolen from her house between 4 p.m. Aug. 31 and 11 p.m. Sept. 3. Total loss was $820, according to reports.