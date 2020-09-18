New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day is awaiting guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine before scheduling trick or treat night this Halloween in the city.

"I’m hoping we can have it. I’m sure we could put enough safeguards in to comply with COVID-19 protocols," he said, noting that Halloween is the second most celebrated holiday in America.

At Monday’s city council meeting, he told council members that he has discussed the issue with New Philadelphia Health Commissioner Vickie Ionno.

If door-to-door trick or treating is allowed, Day said he expected it would be on Oct. 31 during the early evening hours. In the meantime, he encouraged New Philadelphia residents to continue with plans to decorate their homes and yards.

The dilemma on whether or not to allow trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic is one that officials in all Tuscarawas County communities are dealing with.

Dennison Mayor Greg DiDonato said trick or treat night has been tentatively scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. But that decision depends on the health department.

"If you don't want to participate, don’t put your front porch lights on," he said.

Uhrichsville is planning trick or treat for the same time, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, said Mayor Mark Haney. "But this depends on the state health department on what they will allow."

Jennifer Demuth, director of the Bureau of Prevention and Promotion for the Tuscarawas County Health Department, said her agency was notified Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health that the state is working on guidance for fall activities.

"We will be sharing that information when it becomes available from the state," she said.

Strasburg has scheduled trick or treat for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Residents are asked to follow all health and safety rules. Sugarcreek has it scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be no party at the police station this year.

No decision has been made yet in Dover and Newcomerstown.