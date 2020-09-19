A look at our Kid of Character for this week.

Name: Candace Doubet

School: Northwest Middle School

Residence: Canal Fulton

Age: 14

Parents: Smith and Sarah Doubet

Siblings: Lucie, Smith, Dolan, Penn

School activities: Drama Club, Power of the Pen, cross country, band

The nomination: Candace is a dedicated student who is taking several high school level courses as an eighth-grader. She is a member of the cross country, and track teams, and last year was on the Power of the Pen team that qualified for the state tournament. The second oldest of five kids, Candace is an avid reader who hopes to one day be a baker or a salesperson.

Please tell us why you performed your act of kindness: What made you do that? I like to help others and include them because I used to be the "new kid" and know how it feels to be left out. As a Christian, I have learned to love the people around me.

Do you have a favorite video game or book or TV show? I love books and it’s very hard to choose just one, so here are my top three: "Confessions of a Murder Suspect" by James Patterson; "The Red Pyramid" by Rick Riordan; and "The Guardian" by Gerald Lund. My favorite TV show is "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

What do you want to be when you grow up? A baker or a salesperson.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? This year is obviously different than others, and if I could find a way to change something it would be to not have to wear masks and get to interact more with my peers. Any other year, I would choose to bring home economics back because I think it’s good for students to learn life skills. And I enjoy baking!

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? Something that is needed to make the world a better place is to lower the crime rate. The superpower I would want is mind reading. This would allow me to stop crime before it started. And of course, if I could read minds I would know how to convince my parents to let me have more freedom.